North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hickory Grove Christian School at Gaston Day School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Cabarrus High School at Providence High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charlotte Christian School at Forsyth Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Lewisville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Charlotte Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bradford Preparatory School at Jackson Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Piedmont High School at East Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Mecklenburg High School at Garinger High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William Amos Hough High School at Mooresville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky River High School at Palisades High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ardrey Kell High School at Porter Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Indian Trail, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology at North Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Huntersville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy Early College Prep at Victory Christian Center School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Butler High School at Weddington High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
