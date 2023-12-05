North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lenoir County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Lenoir County, North Carolina. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Lenoir County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kinston High School at J.H. Rose High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Greenville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
