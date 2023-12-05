Lakers vs. Suns Injury Report Today - December 5
The injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) ahead of their matchup with the Phoenix Suns (12-8) currently has only one player. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5 from Crypto.com Arena.
The Lakers head into this matchup after a 107-97 victory against the Rockets on Saturday. Anthony Davis totaled 27 points, 14 rebounds and three assists for the Lakers.
The Suns enter this contest on the heels of a 116-109 victory against the Grizzlies on Saturday. Devin Booker scored 34 points in the Suns' win, leading the team.
Lakers vs Suns Additional Info
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Gabe Vincent
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|6
|1
|3
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Damion Lee
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Eric Gordon
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|14.7
|2.2
|2.9
|Bradley Beal
|SG
|Out
|Back
|17.3
|5.3
|3.7
Lakers vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Lakers vs. Suns Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Lakers
|-1.5
|223.5
