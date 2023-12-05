If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Iredell County, North Carolina, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Iredell County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Statesville Christian School at Westchester Country Day School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5

6:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: High Point, NC

High Point, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Elkin High School at West Iredell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Statesville, NC

Statesville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Pine Lake Preparatory High School at North Iredell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Olin, NC

Olin, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Alexander Central High School at South Iredell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Statesville, NC

Statesville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

William Amos Hough High School at Mooresville High School