Tuesday's game between the High Point Panthers (6-3) and Western Carolina Catamounts (6-1) at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-76, with High Point coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 5.

The matchup has no set line.

High Point vs. Western Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

High Point vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 77, Western Carolina 76

Spread & Total Prediction for High Point vs. Western Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: High Point (-0.2)

High Point (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 151.4

High Point has compiled a 7-0-0 record against the spread this season, while Western Carolina is 3-3-0. The Panthers have a 4-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Catamounts have a record of 2-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

High Point Performance Insights

The Panthers are outscoring opponents by 15.1 points per game with a +136 scoring differential overall. They put up 89.8 points per game (ninth in college basketball) and give up 74.7 per contest (255th in college basketball).

High Point wins the rebound battle by 14.9 boards on average. It collects 40.7 rebounds per game, which ranks ninth in college basketball, while its opponents grab 25.8 per outing.

High Point connects on 10.1 three-pointers per game (18th in college basketball) at a 37.6% rate (54th in college basketball), compared to the 8.6 per game its opponents make at a 35.5% rate.

The Panthers average 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (sixth in college basketball), and give up 91.8 points per 100 possessions (233rd in college basketball).

High Point forces 10.0 turnovers per game (315th in college basketball) while committing 10.7 (94th in college basketball action).

