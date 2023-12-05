Tuesday's contest that pits the Colorado State Rams (6-0) versus the High Point Panthers (4-4) at Moby Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-53 in favor of Colorado State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on December 5.

The Panthers took care of business in their last outing 61-50 against Johnson C. Smith on Thursday.

High Point vs. Colorado State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

High Point vs. Colorado State Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 71, High Point 53

Other Big South Predictions

High Point Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Panthers took down the Wofford Terriers 80-64 on November 17.

The Panthers have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (two).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Rams are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 80th-most wins.

High Point 2023-24 Best Wins

80-64 at home over Wofford (No. 262) on November 17

59-54 at home over Stetson (No. 292) on November 14

High Point Leaders

Nakyah Terrell: 10.4 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

10.4 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26) Lauren Bevis: 15.4 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49)

15.4 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49) Callie Scheier: 4.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 19.5 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

4.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 19.5 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Bukky Akinsola: 6.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.8 FG%

6.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.8 FG% Amaria McNear: 4.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)

High Point Performance Insights

The Panthers' -54 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 61.8 points per game (257th in college basketball) while giving up 68.5 per contest (264th in college basketball).

