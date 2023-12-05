North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guilford County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Guilford County, North Carolina and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dudley High School at T Wingate Andrews High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: High Point, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Statesville Christian School at Westchester Country Day School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: High Point, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Alamance High School at Grimsley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvary Day School at High Point Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: High Point, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Guilford High School at Providence Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Climax, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem at Northwest Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Forsyth High School at Western Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenn High School at Northern Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Alamance High School at Northeast Guilford High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: McLeansville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dudley High School at T Wingate Andrews High School
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: High Point, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
