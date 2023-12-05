If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Granville County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Granville County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at J. F. Webb High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Oxford, NC

Oxford, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Falls Lake Academy at Clover Garden School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Burlington, NC

Burlington, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Granville Central High School at Franklinton High School