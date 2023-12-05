North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gaston County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Gaston County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gaston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hickory Grove Christian School at Gaston Day School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Gaston Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Piedmont Community Charter at Community School of Davidson
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Davidson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Gaston High School at Highland School of Technology
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cherryville High School at Chase High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Forest City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
