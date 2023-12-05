If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Forsyth County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5

6:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Charlotte Christian School at Forsyth Country Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Lewisville, NC

Lewisville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Calvary Day School at High Point Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: High Point, NC

High Point, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Forsyth High School at Atkins Academic & Technology High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem at Northwest Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at Thomasville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Thomasville, NC

Thomasville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Moravian Prep at Winston Salem Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Sheets Memorial Christian School at Triad Baptist Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Kernersville, NC

Kernersville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

West Forsyth High School at Western Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 5

7:45 PM ET on December 5 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Carver High School at Bishop McGuinness High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 5

7:45 PM ET on December 5 Location: Kernersville, NC

Kernersville, NC Conference: Northwest Piedmont 1A

Northwest Piedmont 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenn High School at Northern Guilford High School