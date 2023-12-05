If you live in Edgecombe County, North Carolina and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Edgecombe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at North East Carolina Preparatory School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5

6:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Tarboro, NC

Tarboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

SouthWest Edgecombe High School at Fike High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Wilson, NC

Wilson, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Weldon High School at North Edgecombe High School