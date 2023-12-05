North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Davie County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Davie County, North Carolina today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Davie County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Davidson High School at Davie County High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Mocksville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.