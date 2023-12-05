The Davidson Wildcats (7-1) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when hosting the Dayton Flyers (4-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Davidson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
Davidson vs. Dayton Scoring Comparison

  • The Flyers put up an average of 69.1 points per game, 16.0 more points than the 53.1 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • Dayton has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 53.1 points.
  • Davidson is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.1 points.
  • The Wildcats score 71.5 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 72 the Flyers allow.
  • Davidson is 3-0 when scoring more than 72 points.
  • When Dayton allows fewer than 71.5 points, it is 2-2.
  • The Wildcats shoot 44.5% from the field, only 1% higher than the Flyers allow defensively.
  • The Flyers make 40.4% of their shots from the field, 4.1% higher than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Davidson Leaders

  • Millie Prior: 11.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK, 56.3 FG%
  • Charlise Dunn: 12.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 40.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (16-for-46)
  • Suzi-Rose Deegan: 12.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.5 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)
  • Issy Morgan: 8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 54.8 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
  • Elle Sutphin: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

Davidson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Wofford W 81-51 John M. Belk Arena
11/29/2023 Appalachian State W 64-41 John M. Belk Arena
12/2/2023 Longwood W 83-46 John M. Belk Arena
12/5/2023 Dayton - John M. Belk Arena
12/8/2023 High Point - John M. Belk Arena
12/18/2023 UNC Wilmington - John M. Belk Arena

