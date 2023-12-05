How to Watch the Davidson vs. Dayton Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Davidson Wildcats (7-1) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when hosting the Dayton Flyers (4-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Davidson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
Davidson vs. Dayton Scoring Comparison
- The Flyers put up an average of 69.1 points per game, 16.0 more points than the 53.1 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- Dayton has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 53.1 points.
- Davidson is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.1 points.
- The Wildcats score 71.5 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 72 the Flyers allow.
- Davidson is 3-0 when scoring more than 72 points.
- When Dayton allows fewer than 71.5 points, it is 2-2.
- The Wildcats shoot 44.5% from the field, only 1% higher than the Flyers allow defensively.
- The Flyers make 40.4% of their shots from the field, 4.1% higher than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.
Davidson Leaders
- Millie Prior: 11.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK, 56.3 FG%
- Charlise Dunn: 12.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 40.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (16-for-46)
- Suzi-Rose Deegan: 12.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.5 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)
- Issy Morgan: 8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 54.8 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
- Elle Sutphin: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
Davidson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Wofford
|W 81-51
|John M. Belk Arena
|11/29/2023
|Appalachian State
|W 64-41
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/2/2023
|Longwood
|W 83-46
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/5/2023
|Dayton
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/8/2023
|High Point
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/18/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
