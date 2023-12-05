North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County Today - December 5
High school basketball action in Cumberland County, North Carolina is happening today, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harrells Christian Academy at Fayetteville Academy
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Douglas Byrd High School at Scotland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Laurinburg, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gray's Creek High School at Union Pines High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Cameron, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hoke County High School at South View High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Hope Mills, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westover High School at Pine Forest Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Terry Sanford High School at Overhills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Spring Lake, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
