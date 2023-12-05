North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Craven County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Craven County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Craven County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Craven High School at Havelock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Havelock, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
