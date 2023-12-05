Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Chowan County, North Carolina today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chowan County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Perquimans High School at John A. Holmes High School