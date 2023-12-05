The Charlotte 49ers (4-3) face the Stetson Hatters (5-3) as 9.5-point favorites on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 132.5.

Charlotte vs. Stetson Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Dale F. Halton Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Charlotte -9.5 132.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charlotte Betting Records & Stats

Just one of Charlotte's six outings has gone over 132.5 points.

Charlotte has had an average of 127.7 points in its games this season, 4.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

So far this season, the 49ers have compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread.

Charlotte has won three of the four games it has played as the favorite this season.

The 49ers have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -450.

Charlotte has a 81.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Charlotte vs. Stetson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Charlotte 1 16.7% 65.9 141 61.9 129.4 132 Stetson 2 33.3% 75.1 141 67.5 129.4 142.3

Additional Charlotte Insights & Trends

The 49ers record 65.9 points per game, only 1.6 fewer points than the 67.5 the Hatters give up.

Charlotte has a 1-1 record against the spread and a 1-2 record overall when scoring more than 67.5 points.

Charlotte vs. Stetson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Charlotte 4-2-0 0-0 2-4-0 Stetson 4-2-0 2-1 2-4-0

Charlotte vs. Stetson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Charlotte Stetson 11-4 Home Record 9-3 5-8 Away Record 7-9 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 64.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.9 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

