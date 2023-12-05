How to Watch Charlotte vs. Stetson on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Charlotte 49ers (4-3) take the court against the Stetson Hatters (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 on ESPN+.
Charlotte vs. Stetson Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Charlotte Stats Insights
- The 49ers are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 39.7% the Hatters allow to opponents.
- In games Charlotte shoots better than 39.7% from the field, it is 3-3 overall.
- The Hatters are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the 49ers sit at 306th.
- The 49ers put up just 1.6 fewer points per game (65.9) than the Hatters give up (67.5).
- When Charlotte puts up more than 67.5 points, it is 1-2.
Charlotte Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Charlotte averaged 70.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 5.7 more points than it averaged in away games (64.6).
- In 2022-23, the 49ers surrendered 61.4 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 65.7.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Charlotte fared worse when playing at home last season, making 8.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.5% three-point percentage, compared to 8.9 per game with a 39.2% percentage in road games.
Charlotte Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|UCF
|L 74-71
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Georgia State
|W 65-57
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|11/29/2023
|Davidson
|L 85-81
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/5/2023
|Stetson
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/16/2023
|@ Richmond
|-
|Robins Center
