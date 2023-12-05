Tuesday's game that pits the Campbell Camels (5-2) against the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-4) at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-51 in favor of Campbell, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 5.

The Camels fell in their most recent matchup 42-41 against UCF on Sunday.

Campbell vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina

Campbell vs. North Carolina Central Score Prediction

Prediction: Campbell 74, North Carolina Central 51

Other CAA Predictions

Campbell Schedule Analysis

Against the Coppin State Eagles on November 9, the Camels captured their signature win of the season, a 68-55 road victory.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Camels are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most defeats.

Campbell has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (four).

Campbell 2023-24 Best Wins

68-55 on the road over Coppin State (No. 243) on November 9

70-61 over Western Michigan (No. 279) on November 24

60-46 over Morgan State (No. 334) on November 23

70-52 at home over Western Carolina (No. 360) on November 18

Campbell Leaders

Christabel Ezumah: 12.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.4 BLK, 61 FG%

12.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.4 BLK, 61 FG% Shy Tuelle: 9.1 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)

9.1 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46) Svenia Nurenberg: 7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.7 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.7 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Gemma Nunez: 6.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

6.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Audrey Fuller: 5.6 PTS, 35 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

Campbell Performance Insights

The Camels average 66.6 points per game (181st in college basketball) while giving up 52.4 per contest (21st in college basketball). They have a +99 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.2 points per game.

