North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cabarrus County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Cabarrus County, North Carolina? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Cabarrus High School at Providence High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest Cabarrus High School at Concord High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Concord, NC
- Conference: South Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
A.L. Brown High School at Mount Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Mount Pleasant, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Rowan High School at Central Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Concord, NC
- Conference: South Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
