The Milwaukee Bucks (14-6) are favored (by 4.5 points) to continue an eight-game home winning streak when they host the New York Knicks (12-7) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is 223.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: TNT, BSWI, and MSG
    • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -4.5 223.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

  • Milwaukee and its opponents have scored more than 223.5 points in 17 of 20 games this season.
  • Milwaukee's contests this year have an average total of 239.2, 15.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Bucks are 8-12-0 ATS this season.
  • Milwaukee has been the favorite in 19 games this season and won 14 (73.7%) of those contests.
  • Milwaukee has a record of 11-2, a 84.6% win rate, when it's favored by -200 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York has played eight games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 223.5 points.
  • New York's matchups this season have a 216.4-point average over/under, 7.1 fewer points than this game's total.
  • So far this year, New York has put together an 11-8-0 record against the spread.
  • The Knicks have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win two times (28.6%) in those games.
  • New York has not won as an underdog of +165 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
  • New York has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 17 85% 121.1 232 118.1 223.6 233.9
Knicks 8 42.1% 110.9 232 105.5 223.6 220.9

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

  • The Bucks have a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in their past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Bucks have gone over the total seven times.
  • Against the spread, Milwaukee has fared worse when playing at home, covering three times in 10 home games, and five times in 10 road games.
  • The 121.1 points per game the Bucks score are 15.6 more points than the Knicks give up (105.5).
  • When Milwaukee scores more than 105.5 points, it is 8-11 against the spread and 14-5 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • New York has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Knicks have gone over the total six times.
  • In 2023-24 against the spread, New York has a lower winning percentage at home (.444, 4-5-0 record) than on the road (.700, 7-3-0).
  • The Knicks score an average of 110.9 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Bucks give up to opponents.
  • New York is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall when it scores more than 118.1 points.

Bucks vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Bucks and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 8-12 5-10 13-7
Knicks 11-8 1-1 9-10

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs. Knicks Point Insights

Bucks Knicks
121.1
Points Scored (PG)
 110.9
3
NBA Rank (PPG)
 24
8-11
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 6-0
14-5
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 6-0
118.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 105.5
23
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 1
1-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 11-8
4-0
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 12-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.