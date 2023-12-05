How to Watch the Appalachian State vs. Charleston (SC) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET.
Appalachian State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Appalachian State vs. Charleston (SC) Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars score an average of 88.8 points per game, 25.5 more points than the 63.3 the Mountaineers give up to opponents.
- Charleston (SC) has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 63.3 points.
- Appalachian State has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 88.8 points.
- The Mountaineers average 62.0 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 62.7 the Cougars allow.
- Appalachian State has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 62.7 points.
- When Charleston (SC) gives up fewer than 62.0 points, it is 3-0.
- This season the Mountaineers are shooting 34.0% from the field, only 1.8% lower than the Cougars concede.
Appalachian State Leaders
- Emily Carver: 12.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 27.9 FG%, 17.8 3PT% (8-for-45)
- Faith Alston: 14.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.6 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)
- Rylan Moffitt: 6.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.8 FG%
- Mariah Frazier: 3.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%
- Zada Porter: 6.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
Appalachian State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Furman
|W 68-63
|Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
|11/24/2023
|Binghamton
|W 68-57
|Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
|11/29/2023
|@ Davidson
|L 64-41
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/5/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Richmond
|-
|Robins Center
|12/15/2023
|@ Gardner-Webb
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
