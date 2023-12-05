There is high school basketball competition in Alamance County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Alamance County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Southern Alamance High School at Grimsley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Falls Lake Academy at Clover Garden School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Burlington, NC

Burlington, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Bartlett-Yancey High School at Graham High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Graham, NC

Graham, NC Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A

Mid-Carolina 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Western Alamance High School at Northeast Guilford High School