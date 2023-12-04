Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Yancey County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Yancey County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics at Mountain Heritage High School