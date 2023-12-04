If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Wake County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Hilltop Christian School

Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 4

6:15 PM ET on December 4 Location: Fuquay Varina, NC

Fuquay Varina, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Broughton High School at Cary High School