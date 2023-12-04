Sebastian Aho will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Winnipeg Jets play on Monday at Canada Life Centre, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Aho's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Sebastian Aho vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Aho Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Aho has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 17:14 on the ice per game.

Aho has scored a goal in seven of 20 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Aho has a point in 15 of 20 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

Aho has an assist in 11 of 20 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Aho goes over his points over/under is 62.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Aho has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Aho Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 64 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 20 Games 2 22 Points 3 8 Goals 0 14 Assists 3

