North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Moore County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Moore County, North Carolina today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Moore County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Union Pines High School at Douglas Byrd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
