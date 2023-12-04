Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Jets on December 4, 2023
Sebastian Aho and Mark Scheifele are among the players with prop bets available when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Winnipeg Jets square off at Canada Life Centre on Monday (at 7:30 PM ET).
Hurricanes vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Hurricanes vs. Jets Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Aho, who has 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) and plays an average of 17:14 per game.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 2
|2
|0
|2
|6
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Flyers
|Nov. 28
|0
|2
|2
|6
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
Seth Jarvis Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -250)
Seth Jarvis is another of Carolina's most productive contributors through 23 games, with nine goals and 10 assists.
Jarvis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Flyers
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 26
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|0
Teuvo Teravainen Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
Teuvo Teravainen has 11 goals and seven assists for Carolina.
Teravainen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Flyers
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Scheifele has totaled eight goals and 17 assists in 23 games for Winnipeg, good for 25 points.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Panthers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
Kyle Connor Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Kyle Connor has helped lead the offense for Winnipeg this season with 14 goals and 11 assists.
Connor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Predators
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Panthers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|4
