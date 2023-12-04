Hurricanes vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Carolina Hurricanes (14-8-1) visit the Winnipeg Jets (13-8-2) at Canada Life Centre on Monday, December 4 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+, with each team back in action after a win. The Hurricanes are coming off a 6-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres, while the Jets took down the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 in their most recent outing.
Hurricanes vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-120)
|Jets (+100)
|6
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have gone 14-7 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Carolina has a 14-7 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.
- The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this contest.
- Carolina's 23 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 13 times.
Hurricanes vs Jets Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Jets Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Jets Total (Rank)
|80 (6th)
|Goals
|75 (13th)
|75 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|64 (10th)
|18 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (16th)
|18 (19th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|18 (19th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 6-3-1 overall.
- Five of Carolina's last 10 games hit the over.
- The Hurricanes have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are scoring 0.6 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes offense's 80 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked sixth in the league this year.
- The Hurricanes are ranked 19th in NHL play in goals against this season, having allowed 75 total goals (3.3 per game).
- Their goal differential (+5) ranks them 13th in the league.
