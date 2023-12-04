Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Harnett County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Harnett County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Union High School at Midway High School