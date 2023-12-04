East Carolina vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore December 4 Tickets & Start Time
The East Carolina Pirates (2-2) face the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
East Carolina vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, December 4
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other East Carolina Games
- November 30 at home vs UNC Wilmington
- November 25 at George Mason
- November 21 at home vs Kennesaw State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
East Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Brandon Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- RJ Felton: 13.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaden Walker: 7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ezra Ausar: 9.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Javon Small: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Maryland-Eastern Shore Top Players (2022-23)
- Nathaniel Pollard Jr.: 9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Zion Styles: 11.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Da'Shawn Phillip: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kevon Voyles: 12.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Donchevell Nugent: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
East Carolina vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|East Carolina Rank
|East Carolina AVG
|Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG
|Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank
|252nd
|68.8
|Points Scored
|69.7
|221st
|193rd
|70.5
|Points Allowed
|66.3
|67th
|74th
|33.5
|Rebounds
|29.7
|294th
|39th
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|121st
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|169th
|13.1
|Assists
|13.5
|143rd
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|14.1
|338th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.