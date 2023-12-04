Monday's game between the East Carolina Pirates (5-3) and Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-4) at Minges Coliseum has a projected final score of 82-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored East Carolina, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on December 4.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

East Carolina vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Minges Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

East Carolina vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 82, Maryland-Eastern Shore 68

Spread & Total Prediction for East Carolina vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

Computer Predicted Spread: East Carolina (-13.7)

East Carolina (-13.7) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

East Carolina has gone 3-4-0 against the spread, while Maryland-Eastern Shore's ATS record this season is 1-4-0. The Pirates have hit the over in five games, while Hawks games have gone over four times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

East Carolina Performance Insights

The Pirates are outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game with a +41 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.1 points per game (116th in college basketball) and allow 73.0 per outing (225th in college basketball).

The 33.8 rebounds per game East Carolina averages rank 164th in the nation, and are 6.7 more than the 27.1 its opponents grab per outing.

East Carolina connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (178th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.8. It shoots 33.0% from deep while its opponents hit 31.8% from long range.

The Pirates average 101.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (64th in college basketball), and allow 94.7 points per 100 possessions (287th in college basketball).

East Carolina has committed 1.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.0 (114th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.3 (176th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.