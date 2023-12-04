The Carolina Hurricanes, Brent Burns among them, meet the Winnipeg Jets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. Prop bets for Burns are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Brent Burns vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Burns Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Burns has averaged 21:35 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.

Burns has a goal in five of 23 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Burns has a point in nine of 23 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Burns has an assist in six of 23 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Burns hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Burns going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Burns Stats vs. the Jets

On defense, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 64 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 23 Games 2 12 Points 1 5 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

