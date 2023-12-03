Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are plenty of exciting matchups on Sunday's college basketball schedule, including the South Carolina Gamecocks taking on the Duke Blue Devils.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
William & Mary Tribe vs. Navy Midshipmen
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Navy Alumni Hall
- Location: Annapolis, Maryland
How to Watch William & Mary vs. Navy
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
NJIT Highlanders vs. Miami Hurricanes
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Watsco Center
- Location: Coral Gables, Florida
How to Watch NJIT vs. Miami (FL)
- TV: ACC Network
Youngstown State Penguins vs. Robert Morris Colonials
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: UPMC Events Center
- Location: Moon Township, Pennsylvania
How to Watch Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Holy Cross Crusaders vs. Vermont Catamounts
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
- Location: Burlington, Vermont
How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Vermont
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Carolina A&T Aggies vs. No. 22 Louisville Cardinals
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: KFC Yum! Center
- Location: Louisville, Kentucky
How to Watch N.C. A&T vs. Louisville
- TV: ACC Network X
No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Duke Blue Devils
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Location: Durham, North Carolina
How to Watch South Carolina vs. Duke
- TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Florida Gulf Coast Eagles vs. Old Dominion Monarchs
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Chartway Arena
- Location: Norfolk, Virginia
How to Watch FGCU vs. Old Dominion
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UTEP Miners vs. UTSA Roadrunners
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: UTSA Convocation Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
How to Watch UTEP vs. UTSA
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. Detroit Mercy Titans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Calihan Hall
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
How to Watch Oakland vs. Detroit Mercy
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs. Florida International Panthers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
How to Watch Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida International
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
