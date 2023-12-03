Sunday's game features the James Madison Dukes (5-3) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-5) squaring off at Atlantic Union Bank Center (on December 3) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-63 win for JMU.

The Demon Deacons' last outing on Thursday ended in an 81-57 loss to Texas A&M.

Wake Forest vs. JMU Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Wake Forest vs. JMU Score Prediction

Prediction: JMU 68, Wake Forest 63

Other ACC Predictions

Wake Forest Schedule Analysis

Against the Saint Louis Billikens on November 20, the Demon Deacons secured their best win of the season, a 94-66 victory.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Demon Deacons are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Wake Forest is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most losses.

Wake Forest Leaders

Elise Williams: 9.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 24.4 FG%, 22.5 3PT% (9-for-40)

9.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 24.4 FG%, 22.5 3PT% (9-for-40) Kaia Harrison: 10.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

10.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Malaya Cowles: 9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 61.2 FG%

9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 61.2 FG% Alyssa Andrews: 4.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 32.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

4.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 32.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Alexandria Scruggs: 6.6 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

Wake Forest Performance Insights

The Demon Deacons have a -28 scoring differential, falling short by 4.0 points per game. They're putting up 62.6 points per game, 238th in college basketball, and are giving up 66.6 per contest to rank 227th in college basketball.

