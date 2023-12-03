How to Watch the UNC Wilmington vs. Iowa State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Iowa State Cyclones (3-3) face the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
UNC Wilmington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UNC Wilmington vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison
- The Seahawks average 7.8 fewer points per game (57.7) than the Cyclones allow their opponents to score (65.5).
- UNC Wilmington is 2-0 when it scores more than 65.5 points.
- Iowa State has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 57.7 points.
- The Cyclones average 73.3 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 60.8 the Seahawks allow.
- When Iowa State scores more than 60.8 points, it is 3-2.
- UNC Wilmington has a 2-3 record when allowing fewer than 73.3 points.
- The Cyclones are making 46.6% of their shots from the field, 7.3% higher than the Seahawks concede to opponents (39.3%).
- The Seahawks shoot 34.6% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Cyclones concede.
UNC Wilmington Leaders
- Lexi Jackson: 5.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.0 BLK, 41.2 FG%
- Taylor Henderson: 13.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 25.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
- Kylah Silver: 11.2 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
- Evan Miller: 12.2 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
- Britany Range: 5.0 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
UNC Wilmington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Presbyterian
|L 64-51
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|11/26/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|L 73-59
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ Winthrop
|W 66-58
|Winthrop Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
