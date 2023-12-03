Sunday's game between the Iowa State Cyclones (3-3) and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-4) at James H. Hilton Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-47 and heavily favors Iowa State to come out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Seahawks came out on top in their most recent game 66-58 against Winthrop on Wednesday.

UNC Wilmington vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

UNC Wilmington vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 82, UNC Wilmington 47

Other CAA Predictions

UNC Wilmington Schedule Analysis

On November 29, the Seahawks captured their signature win of the season, a 66-58 victory over the Winthrop Eagles, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 290) in our computer rankings.

According to the RPI, the Cyclones have three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the country.

UNC Wilmington has four losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

UNC Wilmington Leaders

Lexi Jackson: 5.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.0 BLK, 41.2 FG%

5.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.0 BLK, 41.2 FG% Taylor Henderson: 13.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 25.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

13.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 25.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Kylah Silver: 11.2 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

11.2 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Evan Miller: 12.2 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

12.2 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Britany Range: 5.0 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

UNC Wilmington Performance Insights

The Seahawks put up 57.7 points per game (301st in college basketball) while giving up 60.8 per outing (127th in college basketball). They have a -19 scoring differential and have been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

