With the Carolina Panthers playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is Tommy Tremble a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Tommy Tremble score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Tremble's 13 receptions (on 16 targets) have netted him 84 yards (8.4 per game) and three TDs.

Tremble has tallied a touchdown catch in three of eight games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Tommy Tremble Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Seahawks 1 1 15 0 Week 5 @Lions 1 1 1 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 2 2 25 0 Week 8 Texans 3 2 4 1 Week 9 Colts 2 2 12 0 Week 10 @Bears 3 3 16 0 Week 11 Cowboys 3 1 4 1 Week 12 @Titans 1 1 7 0

