Sunday's game at Winthrop Coliseum has the Winthrop Eagles (4-4) squaring off against the Queens (NC) Royals (3-4) at 2:00 PM ET on December 3. Our computer prediction projects a 67-57 win for Winthrop, who are favored by our model.

The Royals' last contest was a 76-58 loss to South Carolina State on Wednesday.

Queens (NC) vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Queens (NC) vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: Winthrop 67, Queens (NC) 57

Other ASUN Predictions

Queens (NC) Schedule Analysis

The Royals defeated the South Carolina Upstate Spartans in a 61-51 win on November 17. It was their best win of the season.

The Royals have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (two).

Queens (NC) has two losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the country.

Queens (NC) 2023-24 Best Wins

61-51 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 317) on November 17

Queens (NC) Leaders

Nicole Gwynn: 17 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58)

17 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58) Jordyn Weaver: 11.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 57.4 FG%

11.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 57.4 FG% Adia Brisker: 6.3 PTS, 2 STL, 38.8 FG%

6.3 PTS, 2 STL, 38.8 FG% Amari Davis: 5.3 PTS, 39.5 FG%

5.3 PTS, 39.5 FG% Alexandria Johnson: 11 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)

Queens (NC) Performance Insights

The Royals' -16 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.9 points per game (187th in college basketball) while giving up 69.1 per contest (271st in college basketball).

