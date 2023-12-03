How to Watch the NC State vs. Illinois State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The NC State Wolfpack (8-0) take an eight-game winning streak into a home matchup against the Illinois State Redbirds (6-1), winners of five straight. It starts at 2:00 PM ET (on ACC Network Extra) on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network X
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- South Carolina vs Duke
- Virginia vs La Salle
- N.C. A&T vs Louisville
- UMass Lowell vs Boston College
- NJIT vs Miami (FL)
- Kent State vs Florida State
NC State vs. Illinois State Scoring Comparison
- The Redbirds' 85.3 points per game are 30.4 more points than the 54.9 the Wolfpack allow to opponents.
- Illinois State has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 54.9 points.
- NC State has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 85.3 points.
- The Wolfpack put up 16.9 more points per game (80.5) than the Redbirds allow (63.6).
- NC State is 8-0 when scoring more than 63.6 points.
- When Illinois State allows fewer than 80.5 points, it is 5-0.
- The Wolfpack are making 46.4% of their shots from the field, 10.4% higher than the Redbirds concede to opponents (36%).
- The Redbirds make 48.8% of their shots from the field, 17.6% higher than the Wolfpack's defensive field-goal percentage.
NC State Leaders
- Saniya Rivers: 14.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 48.1 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
- Aziaha James: 16.3 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (17-for-38)
- Madison Hayes: 10.1 PTS, 54.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)
- Zoe Brooks: 9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.7 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)
- River Baldwin: 9.1 PTS, 59.6 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 79-45
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|Colorado
|W 78-60
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/29/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 70-62
|Reynolds Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Illinois State
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Liberty
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.