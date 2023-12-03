The NC State Wolfpack (8-0) take an eight-game winning streak into a home matchup against the Illinois State Redbirds (6-1), winners of five straight. It starts at 2:00 PM ET (on ACC Network Extra) on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network X

NC State vs. Illinois State Scoring Comparison

  • The Redbirds' 85.3 points per game are 30.4 more points than the 54.9 the Wolfpack allow to opponents.
  • Illinois State has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 54.9 points.
  • NC State has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 85.3 points.
  • The Wolfpack put up 16.9 more points per game (80.5) than the Redbirds allow (63.6).
  • NC State is 8-0 when scoring more than 63.6 points.
  • When Illinois State allows fewer than 80.5 points, it is 5-0.
  • The Wolfpack are making 46.4% of their shots from the field, 10.4% higher than the Redbirds concede to opponents (36%).
  • The Redbirds make 48.8% of their shots from the field, 17.6% higher than the Wolfpack's defensive field-goal percentage.

NC State Leaders

  • Saniya Rivers: 14.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 48.1 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
  • Aziaha James: 16.3 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (17-for-38)
  • Madison Hayes: 10.1 PTS, 54.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)
  • Zoe Brooks: 9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.7 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)
  • River Baldwin: 9.1 PTS, 59.6 FG%

NC State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Cincinnati W 79-45 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 Colorado W 78-60 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/29/2023 Vanderbilt W 70-62 Reynolds Coliseum
12/3/2023 Illinois State - Reynolds Coliseum
12/10/2023 Liberty - Reynolds Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ South Florida - Yuengling Center

