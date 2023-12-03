Sunday's contest that pits the No. 5 NC State Wolfpack (8-0) against the Illinois State Redbirds (6-1) at Reynolds Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-61 in favor of NC State, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Wolfpack came out on top in their last game 70-62 against Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

NC State vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

NC State vs. Illinois State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 82, Illinois State 61

Other ACC Predictions

NC State Schedule Analysis

The Wolfpack defeated the No. 7 Colorado Buffaloes in a 78-60 win on November 25, which was their best win of the season.

The Wolfpack have two wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the second-most in the nation.

NC State has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (two).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Wolfpack are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most wins.

NC State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-60 over Colorado (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 25

92-81 at home over UConn (No. 11/AP Poll) on November 12

70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 48) on November 29

67-58 at home over Rhode Island (No. 84) on November 19

79-45 over Cincinnati (No. 88) on November 24

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 14.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 48.1 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

14.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 48.1 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Aziaha James: 16.3 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (17-for-38)

16.3 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (17-for-38) Madison Hayes: 10.1 PTS, 54.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22)

10.1 PTS, 54.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22) Zoe Brooks: 9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.7 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.7 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) River Baldwin: 9.1 PTS, 59.6 FG%

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack are outscoring opponents by 25.6 points per game with a +205 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.5 points per game (35th in college basketball) and allow 54.9 per outing (47th in college basketball).

