The Radford Highlanders (2-3) will face the Elon Phoenix (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Elon vs. Radford Game Information

Elon Players to Watch

Kenyon Giles: 17.4 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

17.4 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK DaQuan Smith: 13.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Bryan Antoine: 9.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Justin Archer: 7.6 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.6 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Chandler Turner: 4.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Radford Players to Watch

Elon vs. Radford Stat Comparison

Radford Rank Radford AVG Elon AVG Elon Rank 277th 68.6 Points Scored 77.3 157th 156th 68.8 Points Allowed 80.2 324th 177th 34.2 Rebounds 29.2 319th 201st 9 Off. Rebounds 7.3 299th 254th 6.4 3pt Made 10.2 33rd 323rd 10.2 Assists 13.8 157th 302nd 14.2 Turnovers 11.7 158th

