Sunday's contest between the Radford Highlanders (5-4) and the Elon Phoenix (5-3) at Dedmon Center has a projected final score of 79-71 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Radford squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

There is no line set for the game.

Elon vs. Radford Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Elon vs. Radford Score Prediction

Prediction: Radford 79, Elon 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Elon vs. Radford

Computer Predicted Spread: Radford (-8.6)

Radford (-8.6) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

Radford is 5-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Elon's 3-3-0 ATS record. The Highlanders are 5-2-0 and the Phoenix are 5-1-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Elon Performance Insights

The Phoenix put up 84.1 points per game (36th in college basketball) while allowing 77 per contest (300th in college basketball). They have a +57 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.1 points per game.

Elon is 175th in the nation at 33.4 rebounds per game. That's 4.3 more than the 29.1 its opponents average.

Elon connects on 9.6 three-pointers per game (34th in college basketball), 2.5 more than its opponents. It shoots 39.1% from deep (25th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 31%.

Elon forces 11.1 turnovers per game (259th in college basketball) while committing 11.9 (183rd in college basketball).

