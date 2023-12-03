The Radford Highlanders (5-4) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Elon Phoenix (5-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Dedmon Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Radford vs. Elon matchup.

Elon vs. Radford Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

ESPN+

Elon vs. Radford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Elon vs. Radford Betting Trends

Elon is 3-3-0 ATS this year.

The Phoenix have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Radford is 5-2-0 ATS this season.

The Highlanders and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of seven times this season.

