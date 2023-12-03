The South Carolina Gamecocks (6-0) will attempt to continue a six-game winning stretch when visiting the Duke Blue Devils (5-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The matchup airs on ABC.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ABC

Duke vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks put up an average of 94.5 points per game, 34.8 more points than the 59.7 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.

South Carolina has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 59.7 points.

Duke has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 94.5 points.

The 77.6 points per game the Blue Devils record are 27.3 more points than the Gamecocks allow (50.3).

Duke has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 50.3 points.

South Carolina has a 6-0 record when giving up fewer than 77.6 points.

The Blue Devils are making 45.2% of their shots from the field, 17.2% higher than the Gamecocks concede to opponents (28%).

The Gamecocks make 49.9% of their shots from the field, 14.2% higher than the Blue Devils' defensive field-goal percentage.

Duke Leaders

Oluchi Okananwa: 10.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 50.9 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

10.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 50.9 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Taina Mair: 10.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

10.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Reigan Richardson: 12.9 PTS, 39 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

12.9 PTS, 39 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Ashlon Jackson: 13 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

13 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36) Camilla Emsbo: 7.3 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 48.7 FG%

Duke Schedule