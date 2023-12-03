How to Watch the Duke vs. South Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (6-0) aim to build on a six-game winning stretch when visiting the Duke Blue Devils (5-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The contest airs on ABC.
Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ABC
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Duke vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Gamecocks put up 34.8 more points per game (94.5) than the Blue Devils allow (59.7).
- South Carolina has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 59.7 points.
- Duke is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 94.5 points.
- The Blue Devils put up 27.3 more points per game (77.6) than the Gamecocks allow (50.3).
- When Duke scores more than 50.3 points, it is 5-2.
- South Carolina has a 6-0 record when giving up fewer than 77.6 points.
- This season the Blue Devils are shooting 45.2% from the field, 17.2% higher than the Gamecocks give up.
- The Gamecocks shoot 49.9% from the field, 14.2% higher than the Blue Devils concede.
Duke Leaders
- Oluchi Okananwa: 10.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 50.9 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
- Taina Mair: 10.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
- Reigan Richardson: 12.9 PTS, 39 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
- Ashlon Jackson: 13 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)
- Camilla Emsbo: 7.3 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 48.7 FG%
South Carolina Leaders
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Stanford
|L 82-79
|Maples Pavilion
|11/26/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 93-45
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/30/2023
|@ Georgia
|W 72-65
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/7/2023
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|FGCU
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|South Dakota State
|W 78-38
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/24/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 101-19
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ North Carolina
|W 65-58
|Carmichael Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/6/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/10/2023
|Utah
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
