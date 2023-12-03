Sunday's contest features the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (6-0) and the Duke Blue Devils (5-2) matching up at Cameron Indoor Stadium in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 77-64 victory for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Blue Devils are coming off of a 72-65 victory against Georgia in their most recent outing on Thursday. The Gamecocks head into this matchup following a 65-58 victory over North Carolina on Thursday. Ashlon Jackson totaled 18 points, three rebounds and five assists for the Blue Devils. Bree Hall put up 15 points, one rebound and zero assists for the Gamecocks.

Duke vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC

Duke vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 77, Duke 64

Top 25 Predictions

Duke Schedule Analysis

Against the Georgia Bulldogs, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Blue Devils registered their best win of the season on November 30, a 72-65 road victory.

The Blue Devils have tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (two).

Duke has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one), but also has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 2 defeats (one).

Duke 2023-24 Best Wins

72-65 on the road over Georgia (No. 55) on November 30

83-53 at home over Richmond (No. 65) on November 6

66-62 on the road over Columbia (No. 68) on November 14

88-42 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 220) on November 9

93-45 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 351) on November 26

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks' best win this season came against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 18). The Gamecocks secured the 100-71 win at a neutral site on November 6.

The Gamecocks have two wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the second-most in the nation.

South Carolina has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Blue Devils are 0-0 (.000%) -- tied for the 158th-most victories.

South Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

100-71 over Notre Dame (No. 18/AP Poll) on November 6

114-76 at home over Maryland (No. 35) on November 12

65-58 on the road over North Carolina (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 30

78-38 at home over South Dakota State (No. 81) on November 20

109-40 at home over Clemson (No. 112) on November 16

Duke Leaders

Oluchi Okananwa: 10.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 50.9 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

10.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 50.9 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Taina Mair: 10.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

10.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Reigan Richardson: 12.9 PTS, 39 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

12.9 PTS, 39 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Jackson: 13 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

13 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36) Camilla Emsbo: 7.3 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 48.7 FG%

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 15 PTS, 11.8 REB, 4 BLK, 61.7 FG%

15 PTS, 11.8 REB, 4 BLK, 61.7 FG% Raven Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

10.7 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Ashlyn Watkins: 10.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 STL, 3.3 BLK, 59.2 FG%

10.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 STL, 3.3 BLK, 59.2 FG% MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

12.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Te-Hina Paopao: 13.2 PTS, 49 FG%, 53.6 3PT% (15-for-28)

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils are outscoring opponents by 17.9 points per game with a +125 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.6 points per game (58th in college basketball) and give up 59.7 per outing (107th in college basketball).

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks put up 94.5 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while allowing 50.3 per outing (ninth in college basketball). They have a +265 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 44.2 points per game.

