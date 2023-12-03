Chuba Hubbard will be up against the ninth-best run defense in the NFL when his Carolina Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

On 118 carries this year, Hubbard has recorded a team-best 453 rushing yards (41.2 ypg) and has two rushing touchdowns. In the receiving game, Hubbard has accumulated 28 catches for 165 yards (15.0 ypg).

Hubbard vs. the Buccaneers

Hubbard vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 4 GP / 33 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 33 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Buccaneers have let one opposing rusher to pile up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Tampa Bay has allowed one or more rushing TDs to six opposing players this year.

The Buccaneers have given up two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The Buccaneers allow 95.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's ninth-ranked run defense this season.

So far this year, the Buccaneers have allowed seven passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.6 per game. That ranks seventh in the NFL.

Chuba Hubbard Rushing Props vs. the Buccaneers

Rushing Yards: 44.5 (-115)

Hubbard Rushing Insights

Hubbard hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in six of his 11 opportunities this season (54.5%).

The Panthers pass on 60.5% of their plays and run on 39.5%. They are 29th in NFL action in points scored.

His team has attempted 267 rushes this season. He's handled 118 of those carries (44.2%).

Hubbard has found paydirt on the ground in two games this season but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has 14.3% of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

He has 18 red zone carries for 50.0% of the team share (his team runs on 52.9% of its plays in the red zone).

Chuba Hubbard Receiving Props vs the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-110)

Hubbard Receiving Insights

In six of 11 games this year, Hubbard has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hubbard has received 7.8% of his team's 409 passing attempts this season (32 targets).

He has been targeted 32 times, averaging 5.2 yards per target (121st in NFL).

Hubbard does not have a TD reception this season in 11 games.

Hubbard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Titans 11/26/2023 Week 12 14 ATT / 45 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 5 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/19/2023 Week 11 10 ATT / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 11/9/2023 Week 10 9 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 16 ATT / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 15 ATT / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs

