Sunday's contest that pits the UCF Knights (6-0) versus the Campbell Camels (5-1) at Addition Financial Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-51 in favor of UCF, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Camels are coming off of a 70-61 victory against Western Michigan in their last game on Friday.

Campbell vs. UCF Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Campbell vs. UCF Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 72, Campbell 51

Other CAA Predictions

Campbell Schedule Analysis

The Camels defeated the No. 271-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Coppin State Eagles, 68-55, on November 9, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

Campbell has four wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the country.

Campbell 2023-24 Best Wins

68-55 on the road over Coppin State (No. 271) on November 9

70-61 over Western Michigan (No. 281) on November 24

60-46 over Morgan State (No. 306) on November 23

70-52 at home over Western Carolina (No. 359) on November 18

Campbell Leaders

Christabel Ezumah: 13.2 PTS, 8.8 REB, 62.3 FG%

13.2 PTS, 8.8 REB, 62.3 FG% Shy Tuelle: 8.7 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42)

8.7 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42) Svenia Nurenberg: 7.8 PTS, 52.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

7.8 PTS, 52.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8) Gemma Nunez: 6.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 39.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

6.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 39.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Audrey Fuller: 5.7 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

Campbell Performance Insights

The Camels have a +100 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.6 points per game. They're putting up 70.8 points per game, 121st in college basketball, and are allowing 54.2 per outing to rank 39th in college basketball.

