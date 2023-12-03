CAA Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Sunday college basketball slate includes six games featuring a CAA team on the court. Among those contests is the North Carolina A&T Aggies playing the Louisville Cardinals.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
CAA Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|William & Mary Tribe at Navy Midshipmen
|11:00 AM ET, Sunday, December 3
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|North Carolina A&T Aggies at Louisville Cardinals
|12:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|ACC Network Extra
|Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Hofstra Pride
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|-
|Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Duquesne Dukes
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|SportsNet Pittsburgh (Live stream on Fubo)
|UNC Wilmington Seahawks at Iowa State Cyclones
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|-
|Campbell Camels at UCF Knights
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|-
Follow CAA games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.